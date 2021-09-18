Toronto's retro-drive in diner with roller skate carhops is opening in a new location

After a huge success in August, this retro drive-in diner is coming back to Toronto this month.

The Dusty Star Diner will back in a new location this time. The 50's themed diner will once again be serving food on roller skates.

Roller skating became a trend on TikTok during lockdown and the event organizers wanted to join in on the craze by recreating a 50's carhop experience. Servers will be taking orders and delivering food to customers on roller skates.

The theme for this pop-up is rockabilly. There will be live music to enjoy while munching on fusion-style diner food. There is also a market on-site that visitors can shop local food, vintage clothes, jewelry, and more from.

Tickets are priced at $28 and are sold per vehicle. Tickets to the event don't include food.

There is also a picnic table and walk-up option for those who don't have access to a vehicle.

The event takes place from Sept. 24 through Sept. 26. at 37 Advance Road.