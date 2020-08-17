10 virtual events in Toronto this week

Virtual events in Toronto this week are for those that don't always feel comfortable leaving their homes, and they can be just as much fun if not more than IRL bashes, especially because you don't have to put on pants or pay for TTC fare and drinks.

Here are virtual events happening in Toronto this week.

Girls Night In, August 18

It's anything but a sausage party with this weekly virtual comedy show, so register ahead of time to make sure you secure a spot.

Virtual City Cinema: Comedy, August 18

This 18+ event put on by Yonge-Dundas Square and WILDsound Festival will be an online YouTube screening of the best web series films and short comedy films from the fest.

The House Royale, August 19

There are only a few nights left in this drag competition performance series where "drag kings and things" battle for cash prizes and are critiqued by guest judges. Check out their wide variety of other online programming if you're left hungry for more.

LCBO Virtual Event Series: Craft Beer, August 20

Craft beer experts Lexi Pham and Ren Navarro will be guiding brew enthusiasts through a Facebook Live tasting of eight local beers easily picked up at your local LC, all designed to capture the feeling of those last sips of summer.

80s Trivia Hour + 80s DJ Set, August 20

Trivia followed by requests will be the order of events at this virtual party on Mixcloud Live. Check out this video dance party company for other virtual events with differents kinds of trivia and music on other days.

80s Mixtape Dance Party, August 21

DJ Blush will be spinning at this live virtual party put on in part by Stones Places. Tune in on Twitch to have your own private dance party with all 80s pop, rock, synth pop, new wave, ska and more until 1 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Trivia, August 21

RSVP for this online event put on by Fan Expo to show off your magnificent knowledge of the third book in the Harry Potter series, all without getting out of your reading chair (perhaps with a butter beer in hand).

CNE Gaming Garage, August 21 - 23

Tune into this weekend's virtual broadcast of the Gaming Garage finals, normally a part of CNE. Online tournaments are free but you have to register and pre-qualify to play. Games include Fortnite, Rocket League and Valorant and there's a $4000 prize pool up for grabs.

Members and alumni of Raw Asian Womxn Taiko Drummers will be engaging in this virtually broadcast panel discussion that aims to dismantle the gender binary within their artistic practices.

Summerfolk 2020, August 23

This "virtual night at the festival" recreates the vibe of their music and crafts celebration with this virtual event where you can tune in via multiple platforms to watch live music from The Small Glories, Larry Jensen, Shane Pendergast and more.