Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 12 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
family day toronto

5 things to do in Toronto for Family Day 2020

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 12 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto for Family Day 2020 are filled with fun ways to spend the holiday, like checking out this year's Winter Stations or a free comedy show. Brewer's Backyard is back and there's lots of places to have brunch. Here's what's opened and closed, too.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns at Winter Stations
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Winter Stations

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

5 things to do in Toronto for Family Day 2020

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

5 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do on Valentine's Day in Toronto

20 things to do in Toronto for Family Day weekend 2020

5 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto today