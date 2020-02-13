City
open family day

What's open and closed Family Day 2020 in Toronto

What's open in Toronto on Family Day 2020 is crucial information to make your way around the city with your family in tow. While many businesses close for the day, there are a number of exceptions that will keep you busy.

Here's what's open and closed this Family Day in Toronto. 

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Banks
Open
  • The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
  • Mail delivery

Family Day Toronto 2020

Get your grocery shopping done on Family Day at Saks Food Hall inside the Eaton Centre. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off, and are taking advantage of the holiday to recoup after Winterlicious and Valentine's Day.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open

Family Day Toronto 2020

Spend the day with the family shopping for some new duds. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Family Day Toronto 2020

Ripley's Aquarium will be a busy destination come Family Day. Photo by Andrew Williamson.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Al Premium

