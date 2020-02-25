Toronto is rallying to support the former staff of the now closed Clinton's Tavern

News of the closure of long-standing Toronto staple Clinton's Tavern is hitting the city hard and now folks are gathering in an effort to suport the staff of the 83-year-old establishment.

A note posted to Instagram on Saturday outlined that the popular Koreatown staple closed after "a tireless battle" to keep it open in the face of "lies and greed" and the "carelessness of the owner."

The community has reponded in kind with a fundraiser hosted by choir collective Choir!Choir!Choir! to support the staff of the beloved bar at Lee's Palace tonight starting at 7 p.m.

"As you probably have already heard, our home for the last 5 years, Clinton's Tavern, shut its doors suddenly this past week," the event listing reads.

"Without getting into it too much, it should go without saying that the lovely staff that many of us know quite well, are all suddenly without work. They are also owed a ton of back pay they will most likely never see a penny of. We are stunned."

"We figured we needed to do something to support of friends and family at Clinton's, so this week, we'll be singing a classic that is all about being there for your friends in times of need."

Choir!Choir!Choir!, whose called Clinton's home for a number of years, will lead a sing-a-long rendition of soul singer Bill Withers' classic "Lean On Me".

A minimum donation of $10 is required with all proceeds going to Clinton's staff to recoup their lost earnings.