Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do February toronto

The top 10 events in Toronto this February

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The top things to do in Toronto for February 2020 are finally ready to welcome the Broadway smash hit musical Hamilton to the stage, if you can grab tickets. You can also catch the world's most expensive car and there's concerts, food events and free stuff on, too.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • KUUMBA
      February 1-29
      KUUMBA
      This Black History Month festival is back to celebrate the heritage, culture and traditions of Black Canadians with a month of special programming.
      Harboufront Centre
    • Bevy 0044
      February 7
      Bevy 0044
      Bevy is back with a winter beer festival that includes two dozen brews, include special blends, food, performances and an on-site maker's market.
      Junction Craft Brewing
    • Hamilton
      February 11 - May 17
      Hamilton
      The time has finally come for the hit Broadway musical to take the stage in Toronto for the first time to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton.
      Ed Mirvish Theatre
    • Black Film Festival
      February 12-17
      Black Film Festival
      Cool, international, independent, politically incorrect and eye-opening, this annual film festival is back to feature the best in Black cinema.
      Imagine Cinemas Carlton
    • Rhubarb Festival
      February 12-22
      Rhubarb Festival
      Experimental queer theatre, dance, music and performance art are all on at this annual festival with boundary-pushing works by talented artists.
      Buddies in Bad Times
    • Wavelength Winter Festival
      February 13-16
      Wavelength Winter Festival
      The winter edition of this arts and music festival is back to showcase different genres and sounds by artists from all over the world.
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto AutoShow
      February 14-23
      Toronto AutoShow
      You can catch the world's most expensive car at this year's AutoShow, plus a week of exhibitions, programming, special guests and shiny cars.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    • Artist Project
      February 20-23
      Artist Project
      Over 300 contemporary artists from Canada and abroad are dropping by for this big art show that includes competitions, talks, workshops and more.
      The Better Living Centre
    • Winterfolk
      February 21-23
      Winterfolk
      Folk sounds are set to fill spots all over the city as Winterfolk returns to showcase blues, bluegrass, light rock, jazz, country, folk and roots music.
      Multiple Venues
    • Hannah Gadsby
      February 27
      Hannah Gadsby
      Netflix's Nanette writer and star comedian Hannah Gadsby is making her Toronto debut in the first of three shows that are part of her Douglas tour.
      Roy Thomson Hall
    Lead photo by

    Hamilton
Lead photo by

Hamilton

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

The top 10 events in Toronto this February

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

5 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this February

5 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto this week

5 free things to do in Toronto this week