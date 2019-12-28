Radar
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do toronto

5 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto today include a dance party at Toronto's lakeside ice rink, a stand-up comedy show from L.A. and some live wrestling that may just bring you back to your childhood.

Lead photo by

The Harbourfront Centre

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

5 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

5 things to do on Boxing Day in Toronto

5 things to do in Toronto on Christmas Day 2019

5 things to do on Christmas Eve in Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this week

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today