People will be taking their pants off on the TTC subway next month

If you're riding the TTC next month and happen to see a whole bunch of people who seem to have forgotten to put on pants that morning, don't be alarmed.

January 12 marks this year's No Pants Subway Ride, where commuters all over the globe take to public transit in their skivvies for one very special day per year.

This is real!

Dozens of Chicagoans participated in the 8th annual No Pants Subway Ride on the CTA Red Line.

This is happening in multiple locations across the world, including New York, Berlin, and the Netherlands.#NoPantsSubwayRide #Chicago #NoPantsDay pic.twitter.com/MfsaMv3Ujq — Vashon Jordan Jr. (@vashon_photo) January 13, 2019

The event, started initially as a prank by the New York City comedy group Improv Everywhere in 2002, now takes place in more than 50 cities worldwide. And if you'd like to join in the fun, there are a few guidelines.

First, head to the organized meetup point — this year in Toronto, it's upstairs at the Eaton Centre Dundas Street TTC entrance at 3 p.m.

Secondly, lose your pants (obviously).

Thirdly, take to the subway, perhaps even pretending you don't know the other pantsless riders to confuse the hell out of everyone else.

And lastly, attend the the No Pants Dance afterparty, around 4 p.m. at a location TBA.

Participants in past years have been known to come with hilarious signs that read things like "pants is just a word for leg jail" and "#F*CK PANTS"

Passengers wear no trousers during the No Pants Subway Ride in The Netherlands. The No Pants Subway Ride is a global annual event where people take the public transport while they are not wearing trousers to surprise other passengers. pic.twitter.com/IsedabdcSj — Yousaf Rafiq (@yourafiq) January 13, 2019

Though the Toronto iteration doesn't have as cool of a name as the U.K.'s No Trousers on the Tube, it's bound to be a wacky time if you're brave enough to face the cold — and the public — in your underwear.