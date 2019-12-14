Radar
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
no pants subway ride toronto

People will be taking their pants off on the TTC subway next month

Radar
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're riding the TTC next month and happen to see a whole bunch of people who seem to have forgotten to put on pants that morning, don't be alarmed.

January 12 marks this year's No Pants Subway Ride, where commuters all over the globe take to public transit in their skivvies for one very special day per year. 

The event, started initially as a prank by the New York City comedy group Improv Everywhere in 2002, now takes place in more than 50 cities worldwide. And if you'd like to join in the fun, there are a few guidelines.

First, head to the organized meetup point — this year in Toronto, it's upstairs at the Eaton Centre Dundas Street TTC entrance at 3 p.m.

Secondly, lose your pants (obviously).

Thirdly, take to the subway, perhaps even pretending you don't know the other pantsless riders to confuse the hell out of everyone else.

And lastly, attend the the No Pants Dance afterparty, around 4 p.m. at a location TBA.

Participants in past years have been known to come with hilarious signs that read things like "pants is just a word for leg jail" and "#F*CK PANTS"

Though the Toronto iteration doesn't have as cool of a name as the U.K.'s No Trousers on the Tube, it's bound to be a wacky time if you're brave enough to face the cold — and the public — in your underwear.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Here are all the details for the free New Year's Eve party at Nathan Phillips Square

People will be taking their pants off on the TTC subway next month

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

30 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today