Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

All aboard for the holidays, Toronto! Things to do today include he arrival of CP's magical holiday train as it rolls into the city for the night. One of the world's biggest indoor Christmas festivals is here and there's experimental film, a big market and Scotch tasting.

Lead photo by

Canadian Pacific Railway

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this week

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today