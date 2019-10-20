Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
5 free things to do in Toronto this week

Free events in Toronto this week are stacked with things to do that don't require taking out a small bank loan. You can play on seesaws that light up and catch a glimpse of the NBA championship trophy. It's also the last PS Kensington of the year and Night of Dread is back.

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • NBA Championship Trophy
      October 21
      NBA Championship Trophy
      The Larry O'Brien trophy has been busy on tour around the country, and it all comes to an end in Toronto with a free viewing ahead of the NBA season opener.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • Manifesto Discovery Series
      October 22
      Manifesto Discovery Series
      Toronto's Manifesto Festival is expanding to include a new music series dedicated to up-and-coming local artists from around the city.
      Drake Underground
    • Impulse
      October 25 - November 12
      Impulse
      Winter Stations is still some time away but it's kicking off a season of interactive outdoor art with a bunch of seesaws that produce light and sound.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Night of Dread
      October 26
      Night of Dread
      Don your best black-and-whites for an evening of outdoor performances with local artists putting on fearful pageantry, revels and mockery.
      Dufferin Grove Park
    • Pedestrian Sundays
      October 27
      Pedestrian Sundays
      The final PS Kensington is upon us and that means wearing a cozy sweater for a day of car-free fun in the streets, including music, meditation and games.
      Kensington Market
    Lead photo by

    Christian Bobak
