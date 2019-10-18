The NBA championship trophy is coming to Nathan Phillips Square

If you've been longing to get a glance at the Larry O'Brien NBA championship trophy ever since the Raptors' historic win in June, you'll be glad to know you'll soon get the chance.

The Milk Up Trophy Tour is currently making its way through eight Ontario communities, in partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO), "to unite and inspire fans of all ages across Ontario."

The tour, which began October 2, gives fans of all ages the chance to get up-close and take photos with the iconic Larry O’Brien trophy in celebration of the NBA championship title.

Three final tour stops are in store before the home opener on October 22, and thankfully one of them is in Toronto.

Next 3 stops on the Milk Up Trophy Tour.



Details: https://t.co/umPCd70o6m pic.twitter.com/dNkF43STop — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 18, 2019

For its final stop on the tour, the trophy will make its way to Toronto for an afternoon of celebration at Nathan Phillips Square.

Fans can head to the downtown location anytime between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to catch a glimpse of the glorious trophy one last time.