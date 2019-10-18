Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
larry obrien trophy toronto

The NBA championship trophy is coming to Nathan Phillips Square

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've been longing to get a glance at the Larry O'Brien NBA championship trophy ever since the Raptors' historic win in June, you'll be glad to know you'll soon get the chance. 

The Milk Up Trophy Tour is currently making its way through eight Ontario communities, in partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO), "to unite and inspire fans of all ages across Ontario."

The tour, which began October 2, gives fans of all ages the chance to get up-close and take photos with the iconic Larry O’Brien trophy in celebration of the NBA championship title. 

Three final tour stops are in store before the home opener on October 22, and thankfully one of them is in Toronto. 

For its final stop on the tour, the trophy will make its way to Toronto for an afternoon of celebration at Nathan Phillips Square

Fans can head to the downtown location anytime between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to catch a glimpse of the glorious trophy one last time. 

Lead photo by

NBA Canada

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The NBA championship trophy is coming to Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto Raptors fans to give away thousands of pro-Hong Kong shirts on opening night

Toronto is considering converting hockey arenas into indoor skateparks

15 haunted houses and attractions in and around Toronto

Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon road closures and route info for 2019

Union Station is getting the largest free outdoor ice skating rink in Toronto

This skydeck in Ontario comes with unreal views of fall colours

This stunning waterfall near Toronto is the perfect fall day trip