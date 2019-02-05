10 things to do in Toronto today
It's a regular slush bucket out there but events in Toronto today are worth braving the wetness as Lunar New Year kicks off with a dumpling party in Chinatown's newest community space. Comedy, film and poetry and whisky tasting are all on as well, so stay dry out there!
@hwangloose925
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
10 things to do for the Lunar New Year in Toronto
15 things to do in Toronto this week
5 free things to do in Toronto this week
25 things to do in Toronto this weekend