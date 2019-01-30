Radar
The top 10 events in Toronto this February

The top events in Toronto for February 2019 are ready to welcome both artist Ai Weiwei and Sting to our fair city. The Wavelength Winter Festival and The Artist Project are back and the final First Thursday is on. There's also lots of concerts and free stuff happening as well.

Ai Weiwei

