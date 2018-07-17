Arts
sting toronto

Sting coming to Toronto to star in The Last Ship musical

Toronto theatre lovers are in for a treat as Sting is set to star in the Canadian premiere of his musical The Last Ship this winter.

The musical tells the story of a small English shipping town trying to stay afloat as it watches the Swan Hunter shipyard slowly wash away into the depths of the proverbial ocean.

Sting wrote and composed all of the songs based on his own childhood experiences watching his hometown face similar circumstances that put its economy in jeopardy.

He's set to star as the shipyard's foreman Jackie White. The show is scheduled to run from February 9 until March 24 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

