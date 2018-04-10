10 things to do in Toronto today
Events in Toronto today are meant to get you out and exploring the city. Free ice cream is abound while poetry, theatre and musical performances are happening all over the city.
@agendacarioca
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
15 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week
Weekend events in Toronto April 6-8 2018