10 things to do in Toronto today

Events in Toronto today are packed with a lot of musical talent like Mat Kearney, EDEN, and Son Lux. It's also the first day for the One of a Kind Show and Sale.

  Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Mat Kearney
      March 28
      Mat Kearney
      Mat Kearney is embarking on his CrazyTalk Tour and making a stop in Toronto to perform with with special guest Andrew Belle.
      The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • One of a Kind Show
      March 28 - April 1
      One of a Kind Show
      Artisans show off their uniquely crafted items.There's also a marketplace and a new section, Bonjour Quebec, fearing makers from the belle province.
      Enercare Centre
    • EDEN
      March 28
      EDEN
      This Irish singer and multi-instrumentalist is gaining momentum on the international stage and bringing his Vertigo World Tour to Toronto for the night.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • FashionTech Toronto
      March 28
      FashionTech Toronto
      Leaders in the fashion-tech community are on hand to discuss the innovative companies and ideas coming out of Toronto.
      Shopify
    • Outdoor Studio Group Exhibition
      March 28 - April 8
      Outdoor Studio Group Exhibition
      After finding inspiration from a stay in Rouge National Urban Park, five artists look to explore the connections between art, outdoor culture, and the environment.
      Gallery 1313
    • Cheers, Tears and Fears
      March 28
      Cheers, Tears and Fears
      In support of Toronto People With AIDS Foundation, queer readers delve deep into works that moved them and help to unearth parts of their identity.
      Glad Day Bookshop
    • Son Lux
      March 28
      Son Lux
      Son Lux is the grand genre-less dream of composer Ryan Lott that mixes electronic pop, unusual soul, and experimentalism together.
      The Great Hall Toronto
    • The Surreal Life
      March 28
      The Surreal Life
      Comedians demonstrate how comedy is changing the art world with a comedy show in the gallery.
      187 Augusta Gallery
    • Trick or Treaty?
      March 28
      Trick or Treaty?
      A free screening and discussion of Alanis Obomsawin’s documentary film, Trick or Treaty? will explore Treaty No. 9 of Northern Ontario and Northwestern Quebec.
      Onsite Gallery
    • Gang Of Youths
      March 28
      Gang Of Youths
      Sydney indie rockers Gang of Youths are making their way around the globe and stopping into Toronto for the night.
      Velvet Underground
