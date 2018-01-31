8 things to do in Toronto today
Today in Toronto you can party in honour of the supermoon, take in an epic barista competition, chow down on insanely cheap empanadas, and plenty more thanks to a full roster of events around town.
Jesse Milns at Ama
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
The top 10 events in Toronto this February
10 free things to do in Toronto this February
7 things to do in Toronto today
15 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 6 free events in Toronto this week
Weekend events in Toronto January 26-28 2018
9 things to do in Toronto today