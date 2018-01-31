Radar
8 things to do in Toronto today

Today in Toronto you can party in honour of the supermoon, take in an epic barista competition, chow down on insanely cheap empanadas, and plenty more thanks to a full roster of events around town. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Full Moon Party
      January 31
      Tonight we're getting a super moon, and the legendary Horseshoe Tavern is celebrating just that with a special party and live music night.
      The Horseshoe Tavern
    • 1 Dollar Empanada Day
      January 31
      Argentinian cuisine has never been this cheap. Ama Always, the Latin American restaurant from the folks behind the Che Baby food truck, are serving one dollar empanadas from 6 to 10 PM.
      Ama Always
    • Latte Royale
      January 31
      32 baristas compete in a single elimination style tournament that brings the local coffee community together for a fun, inclusive night in support of Food 4 Farmers.
      Propeller Coffee
    • Winter Indie
      January 31
      The Rivoli hosts a night of indie music, featuring Liteyears, Of Gentleman & Cowards, Starstruck Avenue, and the Royal North. It's $10 in advance or $15 at door to discover the latest in indie.
      Rivoli
    • Depression, Sports, and Me
      January 31
      Celebrated athletes, including Olympian Clara Hughes and World Series winner Darryl Strawberry open up about their personal battles with depression in this special Bell Let's Talk screening.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Constellationscape and Changes
      January 31 - February 11
      Gallery 1313 gets two new installations tonight. Constellationscape features night sky inspired works by Asma Sultana, while Changes is a group show made up of 20 artists' works.
      Gallery 1313
    • Casual Gaymer
      January 31
      Members of Toronto's gaming and Queer communities won't want to miss this hump day party going down at the Power Up Game Bar. Expect casual games like Just Dance plus solid food and drink deals.
      Power Up Game Bar
    • Nightowl Let's Talk
      January 31
      Nightowl is pledging to raise money for Mental Health Awareness by donating three dollars to CAMH for every person who walks through the doors of their bar tonight. Go out and drink for a good cause!
      Nightowl
    Jesse Milns at Ama
