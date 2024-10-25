Phoenix Concert Theatre won't be closing in Toronto next year after all

Months after announcing the impending closure of the iconic music venue after more than 30 years, Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre is rising from the ashes.

It was a dark day for music lovers across the city when, in June of this year, the legendary Phoenix Concert Theatre announced that it was set to close its doors for good in early 2025.

A hot spot for underground and indie acts since 1991, the venue has played host to a number of huge names over the years, including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish and Post Malone, on top of Canadian legends like The Tragically Hip, Tegan & Sara and Alanis Morissette.

With the site of the concert hall set to be redeveloped in the near future (the proposal was first tabled in 2021), the future of the venue — along with all of its history — remained up in the air before the Phoenix confirmed it would be closing for good on Jan. 15, 2025.

The Phoenix is getting a second shot, though, as the venue's organizers confirm that a deal has been struck with developers to maintain operations through 2026, pushing back the concert hall's closing date indefinitely as they explore options to relocate.

"We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue operations here at 410 Sherbourne Street," says co-owner and operator, Lisa Zbitnew.

"It gives us the time and flexibility to more forward in the best way possible."

Prior to the agreement, the concert theatre had been planning a deluge of special programming to mark 33 (and 1/3) years of The Phoenix, as part of what they call "The Final Spin." Now, it looks like all those efforts can go towards planning celebrations and concerts for the next two years.

The Phoenix Concert Theatre is located at 410 Sherbourne.