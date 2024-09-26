Sabrina Carpenter rocks Leafs jersey at Toronto concert

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had plenty of celebrities rock their famous logo over the years, and you can add one of the world's most popular pop stars to that list.

During last night's Short n' Sweet Tour performance at Scotiabank Arena by 25-year-old American singer Sabrina Carpenter, the classic blue and white uniform was brought out for her performance of the hit song "Espresso."

But it wasn't just any regular Leafs jersey, as the event staff had added a few extra jewels to bedazzle things up for Carpenter.

"Toronto is one of my favourite cities in the world," Carpenter said near the beginning of her set. "I don't say that about every city. It's been a minute since I've been in Toronto. But all I could think about when I was getting ready for the show is how excited I am to play these big songs for you."

The tour is Carpenter's biggest of her career, spanning 33 dates in North America in 2024 before performing 14 shows in 2025 across Europe. After opening earlier this week in Columbus, Toronto was just her second date on the tour. So while Carpenter might end up wearing several different uniforms on the tour, the Leafs can at least claim to be one of the first.

Despite her recent skyrocket to global superstardom including a pair of No. 1 singles from her latest album, Carpenter is actually now on her fifth tour. However, she's set to sell out much bigger venues than any of her previous four as a headliner.

That being said, she's hardly inexperienced at playing for large audiences, having opened in huge stadiums for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour during select shows in 2023.

For the Leafs, who get their season officially underway on October 9, they can only hope that their playoff run this year isn't short and sweet.