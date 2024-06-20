Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 42 minutes ago
sabrina carpenter toronto

Sabrina Carpenter announces Toronto show on upcoming tour

Music
No Nonsense here; Sabrina Carpenter is officially coming to Toronto on her Short n' Sweet North American Tour.

The Feather singer has been steadily gaining in popularity after supporting Taylor Swift on the Eras tour and topping the billboard charts with hits such social media-viral hits as Espresso and Please Please Please before announcing her upcoming tour today.

The Short n' Sweet tour, inspired by the upcoming EP of the same name that is set to drop on Aug 23, will kick off on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio, before heading north of the border.

On September 25, Sabrina Carpenter will be playing a show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Canadian fans will have limited options to catch the singer live on tour without leaving the country this fall, with the only other Canadian shows happening in Montreal on October 11 and Vancouver on November 4.

Tickets to the Short n' Sweet tour go on pre-sale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, June 25 before hitting the market for general sale on Friday, June 28.

Lead photo by

lev radin / Shutterstock
