Toronto hotel prices during Taylor Swift's concert run are totally out of control

Megastar Taylor Swift will be performing a six-concert run in Toronto this November for her acclaimed Eras Tour, and hotels are cashing in on the big event with bonkers expensive nightly rates.

Hotels live by supply and demand, and while it's never a surprise to see rates for accommodations swell during major events, the price differences during Taylor Swift's string of performances in Toronto are extreme, to say the least.

Swift will be in town for shows on November 4, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23, and hotels are jacking up rates across the city for this in-demand week.

Even in the weeks after the shows were first announced, hotels in the city saw incredible spikes in bookings, with some even booked solid well over a year before the show.

Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, built directly into the Rogers Centre, offers what might be the best location for out-of-town concertgoers, but it will cost them a pretty penny to stay close to the big show.

Stays during the first week of October are priced in the $500/night range, while the same hotel will cost a whopping $1,999 per night during Swift's concert run just a few weeks later.

It's a similar deal at the Ritz-Carlton, where rooms are going for close to $2,500 per night during Swift's time in Toronto.

In fact, pretty much every single hotel within walking distance of the dome will cost you more than $1K per night during the Eras Tour's stop in Toronto.

Visitors to the city hoping to stay in town for the entire six-show run might already be out of luck if they haven't already booked accommodations, as many downtown hotels are experiencing mass bookings by dedicated Swifties several months in advance.

These prices may be more than many are willing to shell out for a place to crash before/after a concert, though Swifties are a different breed of dedicated — many even paying a small fortune to secure re-sale tickets to this prized event.