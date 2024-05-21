Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 59 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
21 savage drake

Drake makes surprise appearance at 21 Savage concert in Toronto

Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 59 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

21 Savage surprised Toronto fans with a familiar face, Drake, at his long-awaited concert in the city on May 27.

Following years-long issues with the U.K.-born rapper's immigration status that prevented 21 Savage from playing outside of the United States, he finally hit the stage in Toronto this week.

The rapper made sure that the fans' waiting wasn't all in vain, at the very least, pulling off an electric set stacked with his greatest hits before going in for the kill: bringing his buddy and unofficial Toronto mascot, Drake on stage.

So, I guess we know whose side 21 Savage is on in the Drake and Kendrick beef.

@blogto 21 Savage just brought out Drake at Budweiser Stage in Toronto 🦉 @Maddie - 📸 #toronto #ontario #tiktoktoronto #21savage #drake #21savagedrake #21savagesounds #ovo #torontolife #ontariocanada #richflex #concert #music #yyz #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound - blogTO

The special appearance couldn't have come soon enough to win over favour for Drake amid the beef, it seems, with even Toronto residents, Drake's presumed army, starting to side with his enemy.

Just this past weekend, according to Complex, a DJ was allegedly kicked out of King West's Silent H for spinning Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us.

Moreover, Kendrick Lamar has won over more than a few Toronto residents with his now-iconic mention of Chinatown restaurant New Ho King in his track, euphoria.

In any event, anyone with eyes and ears can see the level of love Toronto still has for Drake in videos from the concert, as the duo performs On BS and Rich Flex, to the glee of the dazzled audience.

Lead photo by

Video still
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake makes surprise appearance at 21 Savage concert in Toronto

There's a free all-ages music festival in Toronto next month

Toronto hotel prices during Taylor Swift's concert run are totally out of control

Third incident brings police to Drake's Toronto mansion yet again

Police respond to second incident at Drake's Toronto mansion in two days

Ticketmaster crashes for Canadians during Live Nation $25 concert sale

Drake's security guard shot in front of Toronto mansion amid escalating rap beef

Toronto police investigating shooting near Drake's mansion