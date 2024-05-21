Drake makes surprise appearance at 21 Savage concert in Toronto

21 Savage surprised Toronto fans with a familiar face, Drake, at his long-awaited concert in the city on May 27.

Following years-long issues with the U.K.-born rapper's immigration status that prevented 21 Savage from playing outside of the United States, he finally hit the stage in Toronto this week.

The rapper made sure that the fans' waiting wasn't all in vain, at the very least, pulling off an electric set stacked with his greatest hits before going in for the kill: bringing his buddy and unofficial Toronto mascot, Drake on stage.

So, I guess we know whose side 21 Savage is on in the Drake and Kendrick beef.

The special appearance couldn't have come soon enough to win over favour for Drake amid the beef, it seems, with even Toronto residents, Drake's presumed army, starting to side with his enemy.

Just this past weekend, according to Complex, a DJ was allegedly kicked out of King West's Silent H for spinning Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us.

Moreover, Kendrick Lamar has won over more than a few Toronto residents with his now-iconic mention of Chinatown restaurant New Ho King in his track, euphoria.

In any event, anyone with eyes and ears can see the level of love Toronto still has for Drake in videos from the concert, as the duo performs On BS and Rich Flex, to the glee of the dazzled audience.