Veld just released its 2024 lineup and here are all the details

VELD has just revealed the main acts that will comprise its 2024 lineup, and fans are already losing it with anticipation.

Now in its 11th year, Canada's biggest annual electronic dance music festival will return to Downsview Park on August 2-4, bringing with it what organizers call their "most exciting lineup to date," which includes a house music headliner on the main stage for the very first time.

Highlights this year, per the Phase 1 lineup released on Friday, include Marshmello, Alesso, Kaskade, Martin Garrix, and Grammy-nominated "Losing It" artist FISHER.

What people seem to be most excited about, though, is the exclusive Holo set from Eric Prydz.

The special set, which Prydz only started doing a few years ago, is what Billboard refers to as "a dance world phenomenon" that has appeared at festivals as revered as Coachella and Tomorrowland overseas.

It is a fan favourite, featuring state-of-the-art holograms to create a multi-sensory, visual-heavy performance that is one-of-a-kind.

The audience can expect to be immersed in wild images of nature, space and more that will complement the Swedish DJ's performance.

Comments on the just-released lineup include "You had me at Holo" and "Wtfff a holo set," showing just how excited fans are for this year's iteration.

Pre-sale for the weekend-long outdoor fest kicks off online on Tuesday, January 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. EST, and with a whopping 42,000 capacity, it's sure to be a banger.