Madonna announces new Toronto tour dates after health scare

Great news for Material Girls! Pop icon Madonna has officially announced the rescheduled dates for her two postponed shows in Toronto as part of her Celebration Tour.

Back in June, several dates planned for the Queen of Pop's global tour were postponed following a "serious bacterial infection" that landed the singer in the ICU for several days.

Madonna postpones world tour that was supposed to hit Toronto this summer https://t.co/GGp77lGBtR #Madonna #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) June 29, 2023

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," Madonna wrote in an update following her health scare.

The worldwide tour, which was originally slated to start this summer in North America, highlights the icon's four-decade-long catalog of music, and features special guest Bob the Drag Queen.

Following a full recovery, Madonna will kick off her highly-anticipated tour with four sold-out shows in London, England from Oct. 14 to 18, 2023. The Like A Virgin singer was originally scheduled to perform in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, 2023.

Now, Vogue fans will have to wait until Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, 2024 to witness the artist perform her greatest hits live at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets for the original shows in Toronto will be honoured for the rescheduled concerts.