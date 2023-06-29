Madonna postpones world tour that was supposed to hit Toronto this summer

Music icon Madonna is recovering after a trip to the ICU following a scare with a "serious bacterial infection" over the weekend.



The star's manager sent out a note on social media updating everyone on her condition, stating that "her health is improving, however she is still under medical care."

"On Saturday, June 24 Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU," the statement reads.



It also says she is improving and "a full recovery is expected."



As you would expect, this does mean her upcoming world tour has been postponed.



Madonna was set to honour the 40th anniversary of her hit "Holiday" with a massive tour across North America, the UK, and Europe.



The Celebration Tour was set to begin in Vancouver on July 15, along with two dates in Toronto on August 13 and 14 and two in Montreal on August 19 and 20.



The statement says "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."



Daily Hive has reached out to Live Nation for comment.