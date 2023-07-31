Fall Out Boy band member shows love to Toronto raccoons

Toronto is famous for many things — its diverse culinary scene, vibrant nightlife, towering buildings, endless attractions, and of course, its relentless army of raccoons that have essentially become one with the people.

Whether it's stealing your food delivery, popping into a grocery store to grab a snack, or taking shelter on the roof of Union Station, it seems like trash pandas are quite literally everywhere, and you might even spot them at the next concert you attend.

Thousands of fans poured into Budweiser Stage on Sunday night to watch American rock band Fall Out Boy perform their greatest hits, and among them was an adorable four-legged rocker.

The band's bassist and lyricist, Pete Wentz, uploaded a picture of an endearing raccoon to his Instagram story just before the concert, captioning the photo, "venue raccoon" with a heart emoji.

Ticket prices for the highly-anticipated show hovered way above the $100 mark for the most part, and it remains unclear if the raccoon was granted the exclusive opportunity to watch the show for free.

Fall Out Boy is no stranger to incorporating trash pandas into their work — after the band's lead guitarist, Joe Trohman, announced that he would be taking a break to focus on his mental health, he was "transformed" into a raccoon by a wizard in the band's "Love On the Other Side" music video.

The nostalgic band was in town on Sunday for their So Much (for) Stardust tour in promotion of their eighth studio album. The worldwide tour wraps in Berlin, Germany on Nov. 8.