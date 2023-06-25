Music
Daily Hive
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Shania Twain toronto

Mitch Marner and fiance called on stage at Shania Twain concert in Toronto

Music
Daily Hive
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner appears to be enjoying his offseason.

Marner and his fiance Stephanie LaChance were in attendance for Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour in Toronto on Friday night, and at one point, they were able to share the stage with the Canadian country music icon.

Before Marner and LaChance got on stage, Twain read a note from Marner which explained how the entire thing was a surprise to his fiance, whom Marner noted was Twain's "biggest fan." The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" star had some kind words about the Leafs forward once he arrived on stage.

"It's such an honour to have you up here, Mitch," Twain began. "You're such a philanthropist; you do so much for charity. You're just a really amazing representative for Canada. When I go around the world telling how amazing Canadians are, Mitch represents that."

Twain was then heard asking LaChance if being on stage was indeed a surprise, before bringing her front and center to dance with Marner to a shortened version of her hit song "Up!"

As Twain mentioned, Marner has done plenty of charity work throughout his seven NHL seasons.

The 26-year-old started the Marner Assist Foundation, which aims to "generate sustainable change for children and youth by providing resources that will make a significant impact on their lives," according to the organization's website.

Through the Marner Assist Foundation, Marner also set up an entry to allow one lucky fan to meet both him and Twain.

Entries were $10 per individual, with all the money being donated towards providing assistance to vulnerable and disadvantaged youth. The winner of the entry also received a Maple Leafs jersey signed by Marner.

Lead photo by

Mitch Marner
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Mitch Marner and fiance called on stage at Shania Twain concert in Toronto

Doja Cat's coming to Toronto this year and you can register for presale tickets right now

Fans at Toronto concert create incredible rainbow out of thousands of pieces of paper

Alleged Toronto murderer releases a new music video from jail

Taylor Swift leaves Canada out of international tour dates and fans are furious

Fans are freaking out after Ed Sheeran was spotted at Toronto's Taste of Little Italy

Toronto's highly anticipated new creative space opens its doors for a first look

Drake spotted browsing local Shoppers Drug Mart in TTC jacket before leaving Toronto