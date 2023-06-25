Mitch Marner and fiance called on stage at Shania Twain concert in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner appears to be enjoying his offseason.

Marner and his fiance Stephanie LaChance were in attendance for Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour in Toronto on Friday night, and at one point, they were able to share the stage with the Canadian country music icon.

Mitch Marner and his fiancé Stephanie were special guests tonight on stage with Shania Twain in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/0V2TUdr11c — BarDown (@BarDown) June 24, 2023

Before Marner and LaChance got on stage, Twain read a note from Marner which explained how the entire thing was a surprise to his fiance, whom Marner noted was Twain's "biggest fan." The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" star had some kind words about the Leafs forward once he arrived on stage.

"It's such an honour to have you up here, Mitch," Twain began. "You're such a philanthropist; you do so much for charity. You're just a really amazing representative for Canada. When I go around the world telling how amazing Canadians are, Mitch represents that."

Twain was then heard asking LaChance if being on stage was indeed a surprise, before bringing her front and center to dance with Marner to a shortened version of her hit song "Up!"

As Twain mentioned, Marner has done plenty of charity work throughout his seven NHL seasons.

The 26-year-old started the Marner Assist Foundation, which aims to "generate sustainable change for children and youth by providing resources that will make a significant impact on their lives," according to the organization's website.

Through the Marner Assist Foundation, Marner also set up an entry to allow one lucky fan to meet both him and Twain.

Entries were $10 per individual, with all the money being donated towards providing assistance to vulnerable and disadvantaged youth. The winner of the entry also received a Maple Leafs jersey signed by Marner.