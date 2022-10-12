Drake just threw a birthday party for his son Adonis at a popular Toronto spot

There's no denying that Drake knows how to throw a party, especially when it comes to celebrating his son, Adonis.

While previous birthdays for the youngster have included visits from Bugs Bunny, lavish custom balloon displays and photo ops with friends and family at Drizzy's Bridle Path mansion, this year, the rapper took the festivities to a popular Toronto venue known for fun and games — literally.

On Tuesday, the star shared a slideshow of pics showing Adonis and friends celebrating the tot's fifth birthday at The Rec Room, the 40,000 square-foot space full of hundreds of arcade games in the city's historic Roundhouse on Bremner Boulevard.

"Happy 5th to my twin," Drake wrote in the caption, sharing photos of Adonis playing a few racing games (his favourite), shooting some hoops (which he's apparently great at,) and even meeting Spider-Man in front of an epic balloon backdrop that included a sign reading "Super Adonis."

It looked like the kid's parents and the venue both pulled out all the stops for the big event, which Drizzy apparently made sure to film on an old-school video camera based on the last photo in his post.

Meanwhile, the star also revealed yesterday that he'll be playing a show at New York City's Apollo Theatre next month, as well as a lineup of festivals with newly-reunited Blink-182, among others, early next year.

His own birthday is also coming up in a matter of days, and he will surely be likewise commemorating it in style.