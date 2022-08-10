Avril Lavigne and Fefe Dobson just had some epic hangs with Drake and Shania in Toronto

If you've ever wanted to see a bunch of Ontario music legends in one place, then you'd have wanted to be in Toronto this past weekend, where some star-studded hangouts took place between Drake, Avril Lavigne, Fefe Dobson, Nelly Furtado and Shania Twain.

The group seemed to have a pretty amazing weekend, posting a bunch of photos and videos of their fun together on socials.

It looks like they hit up the rescheduled Young Money reunion show at Budweiser Stage, where Drake posed for a pic flanked by Avril on one side and Fefe on the other.

The Bye Bye Boyfriend singer herself also shared a video of her and Avril singing backstage at Shania Twain, who played the Boots and Hearts festival in Oro-Medonte, as well as a photo in a green room of Scotiabank Arena with Avril and Furtado, all of them there for Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball concert.

"So fun partying with u babe," Avril wrote on Fefe's Instagram album, herself posting pics with Shania, Lil Wayne and Nelly Furtado, and yet another video at Boots, the sk8er boi singer jumping around sidestage and yelling "I love Shania!"

Furtado also posted IG stories with Avril and fellow Ontario singer Alessia Cara.

Apparently famous Canadian people reuniting and partying together is a trend this week, as comedian Tom Green, singer Lights, and Kenny vs. Spenny star Kenny Hotz also posted a pic together on Tuesday, bringing us all back in time by at least a decade.