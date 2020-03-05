Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
lady gaga tour canada

Lady Gaga is coming to Toronto this summer with her Chromatica Ball tour

Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Hello, hello, baby!

Lady Gaga is officially bringing her newly-announced tour, The Chromatica Ball, to Toronto — and given that she'll only be hitting six cities in total, we couldn't be more honoured.

The Academy Award-winning songwriter, singer, actress, fashion plate and pop culture icon will be performing a stadium show at the Rogers Centre on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Toronto will be the fourth stop on Gaga's North American and European tour, with only Paris, London, Boston, Chicago and New Jersey also hosting the superstar this time around.

The announcement of these six special shows follows the recent release of Lady Gaga's newest single, "Stupid Love," which is billed as the lead track from her forthcoming album Chromatica (set to be released by Interscope on April 10).

"Fans in Toronto can register for Verified Fan for first access to tickets," reads a message posted to the artist's Twitter account early Thursday morning. "Register before 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7, for the pre-sale at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 12."

Tickets for the only Canadian tour stop will go on sale to the general public next Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. ET.

Lead photo by

Lady Gaga

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Lady Gaga is coming to Toronto this summer with her Chromatica Ball tour

Toronto's historic El Mocambo opens its doors for the first time in years

Toronto pub known for its support of local bands is closing after 10 years

10 must-see concerts in Toronto this March

Toronto's favourite music store is expanding with a huge new location

Electric Island is moving to Ontario Place

Veld releases its 2020 lineup

Drake just signed a huge streaming deal with Caffeine to produce rap battles