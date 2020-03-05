Lady Gaga is coming to Toronto this summer with her Chromatica Ball tour

Hello, hello, baby!

Lady Gaga is officially bringing her newly-announced tour, The Chromatica Ball, to Toronto — and given that she'll only be hitting six cities in total, we couldn't be more honoured.

The Academy Award-winning songwriter, singer, actress, fashion plate and pop culture icon will be performing a stadium show at the Rogers Centre on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Toronto will be the fourth stop on Gaga's North American and European tour, with only Paris, London, Boston, Chicago and New Jersey also hosting the superstar this time around.

The announcement of these six special shows follows the recent release of Lady Gaga's newest single, "Stupid Love," which is billed as the lead track from her forthcoming album Chromatica (set to be released by Interscope on April 10).

"Fans in Toronto can register for Verified Fan for first access to tickets," reads a message posted to the artist's Twitter account early Thursday morning. "Register before 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7, for the pre-sale at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 12."

Tickets for the only Canadian tour stop will go on sale to the general public next Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. ET.