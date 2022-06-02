Music festival that was marred by violence is coming back to Toronto this summer

Summer in the city means that a ton of music festivals are back in the city. From VELD to Rolling Loud, Toronto will be full of music and concert goers.

After the tragedy in 2019, Sandz Toronto Caribbean Music Festival is returning this summer.

The Caribbean music festival will be making its way to Toronto this summer for a day full of dancing, music and a ton of fan favourite Caribbean dishes.

The festival will be coming back for the first time in a few years after the shooting and chaos of the last time the music festival was in the city.

Sandz Toronto Caribbean Music Festival will be making its way back to Toronto on July 9.

Tickets are priced starting at $60. Tickets must be purchased online prior to the event as there will be no tickets sold at the gate.

There is no additional information about the location of the event and its lineup or vendors but an announcement is expected soon.