Raptors coach Nick Nurse is performing at the Toronto Jazz Festival

Toronto Raptors fans will soon have an opportunity to watch head coach Nick Nurse in the spotlight, but it won't be on a basketball court.

While Nurse is known for his impressive reputation when it comes to the sport, which includes an NBA title and coach-of-the-year award, he also has a passion for music, and he's taking that passion to the stage at the upcoming Toronto Jazz Festival.

"Head coach for NBA champions Toronto Raptors and the Canadian Senior Mens National team, as well as founder of the Nick Nurse Foundation, Nurse is also a dedicated music fan and aspiring musician," reads a statement announcing his participation.

"Toronto Fans have seen him perform with the Arkells and are well acquainted with his love of music… and the artist Prince."

Nurse, who revealed in his book that Purple Rain was the first song he learned how to play on piano and is still the song he plays most, will get to live out a Prince fan's dream by performing alongside The New Power Generation, Prince's backing band from 1990 to 2013.

Together they'll perform the music of Prince on the TD Main stage at the corner of Bloor and Avenue Rd. on Sunday, June 26.

The TD Toronto Jazz Fest is celebrating its 35th year this year, and will feature 10 days of free outdoor programming from June 24 to July 3.