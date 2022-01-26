An unlikely Raptors legend is going to co-star in Murdoch Mysteries

Nick Nurse broke onto the big stage in 2019, elevated from his former role as a Raptors assistant coach with an explosive head coaching debut season that culminated in the first-ever NBA championship for Toronto.

He's since become something of an off-court celebrity in Canadian culture, taking the stage to jam with The Arkells, becoming a walking meme generator, and even earning enough of one fan's love to warrant his very own shrine.

But it looks like Nurse is about to bring his stardom to a whole new level, teasing an upcoming appearance on long-running CBC period crime drama, Murdoch Mysteries.

In a video posted to the show's Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon, series star Yannick Bisson teases an "extra special episode," before the camera pans to Nurse, appearing in period-appropriate garb, including a vintage basketball.

After the brief introduction, Nurse tells viewers, "Hi Murdoch fans, I'm excited to be here with Yannick. I'm hoping everyone enjoys the episode. Tune on Monday night!"

While it's still not confirmed who Nurse will portray in the upcoming Jan. 31 episode, there is speculation that he could have been cast to play the Canadian-American inventor of basketball, James Naismith. This theory would absolutely fit in with the show's late Victorian-era Toronto setting.

It's not the first time Nurse's celebrity has carried over to the small screen, having made his acting debut on Global's comedy-drama series Private Eyes in late 2020.

Mostly unproven acting talents aside, James Naismith would be a fitting role for an American-born NBA coach who has clearly taken to his adoptive home north of the border.

It's anyone's guess as to whether or not we’ll see Nurse incorporate his trademark squat into his latest on-screen appearance.

With another television appearance under his belt, it seems one of the NBA's rising star coaches might have his eyes on another tier of stardom.