Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
justin bieber toronto

Here's the serious reason why Justin Bieber had to postpone his Toronto concerts this week

Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Many Justin Bieber fans were heartbroken when he abruptly postponed his Toronto shows this week, but now the pop star is explaining why the whole fiasco happened.

The shows were postponed just hours before they were supposed to take place, leading disappointed ticket holders to express their frustration.

Now, Bieber is offering an explanation for the postponed concerts, based on a serious medical reason.

He posted a video to social media explaining that he's suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is caused by a virus affecting a nerve in the ear. 

Right now, it's paralyzing half of Bieber's face: in the video, he explains how he can't blink one of his eyes or smile with one half of his mouth.

"Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome," Bieber says in the video.

"For those that are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them."

The video is flooded with comments from people hoping he'll get well soon and telling him to get lots of rest.

"It's gonna get better," says Bieber. "It will go back to normal, it's just time and we don't know how much time that's gonna be."

He also says in the video that he's doing facial exercises to try to help, and will mainly be taking this time to rest and get better.

Lead photo by

Justin Bieber

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Here's the serious reason why Justin Bieber had to postpone his Toronto concerts this week

Toronto music store permanently closing after 50 years

Justin Bieber fans throw Timbiebs at merch bus after Toronto shows cancelled

Mayhem ensues at Toronto concert after fans line up for several hours in the rain

Vancouver student travels to Toronto to experience third Bieber cancellation in a row

Dedicated Toronto fans wait in rainy line several hours ahead of Phoebe Bridgers concert

Justin Bieber cancelled both of his Toronto shows hours before the concert

Toronto just got a Justin Bieber pop up that has exclusive merch