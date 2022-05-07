5 up-and-coming hip-hop artists in Toronto

There are plenty of artists to choose from when you're looking for up-and-coming hip-hop acts in Toronto.

This city is filled with talent, and working hard is the only way you'll stand out. Everyone’s trying to be the next Drake or the Weeknd, and every list you find is going to be different based on people's taste. The hip-hop community in Toronto is huge, and there are so many artists hustling out there to be heard.

Here are some up and coming hip-hop artists in Toronto you should know about.

While he has become a viral sensation on TikTok, especially through his newest single "Pizzazz," Akintoye is so much more than his social media presence. He’s a truly versatile rapper whose fast-paced, energetic bars demonstrate his immaculate lyricism which is at times witty, at times introspective.

His bombastic style has stayed consistent from his first album Vertigo through his more recent singles like "The Line" and "Respectfully." His more recent album, Centrepiece, showcases all of what Akintoye's capable of, as he’s able to take that big energy and apply it to more subdued tracks.

Brittany “Exmiranda” Manu has been in the game for a while now, but has gained some more notoriety through TikTok.

Her crisp bars and smooth flow are always combined with bouncy beats. While her singles run the gambit of styles, her album, FuNk BrEak, lives up to its name by paying homage to early hip hop funky-beats with a modern twist.

She was featured on the Northern Bars Spotify Billboard Campaign and her single, "Steam," was also featured in the new HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl.

Often opting for house beats in most of their work, DijahSB has been making waves recently after solidifying their sound in recent years. They’ve worked with Toronto natives Terrell Morris and Harrison. On 2022 The EP, they’ve even had a feature from Keys N’ Krates and earned nods from industry titans like Kid Cudi and Jay Electronica.

Produced by L.A.-based Veggi, their single, "Exceptional," recently hit a million streams on Spotify — which isn’t the first time they’ve hit that number. Head Above the Waters, their most recent album, was also shortlisted for the 2021 Polaris Prize.

This one’s a bit of a cheat, as it’s really featuring several amazing hip-hop artists through this powerhouse collective. Made up of the seven Toronto artists that include rappers Deelo Avery, Kafayé, Keynes Woods, Lan’do and James Wesson with producers universes and Abdullah, No Tourists have cultivated a diverse sound that blends genre.

Combining hip-hop, grime, jazz, funk, R&B, house and dancehall, they present a diverse palette of references to their music. Their most recent EP, Ultraviolet, showcases how nuanced and versatile this group can be.

Bringing the soulful R&B with a hip-hop edge, Savannah is an expert songwriter who brings vulnerability and heart to her music. With powerful vocals and rhythmically intricate melodies, she’s cultivated a carefully crafted sound that’s explored on her debut album, Opia.

Mentored by Grammy winning producer Boi-1da, she’s been writing music for around a decade and has written with artists like Babyface, Normani, Daniel Caesar, and Wondagurl. She was the opening act for Jessie Reyez's "Being Human On Tour," the 30-date North American tour. Ré has also shared the stage with the legendary TLC.