Toronto creative hub that's been in jeopardy staying a rehearsal space

A Toronto rehearsal space that's been in jeopardy over the years is staying just that: a rehearsal space.

Rehearsal Factory has been a part of the fabric of Toronto's music scene for years, offering relatively affordable hourly rates on rehearsal rooms, where some the city's popular bands used to cut their teeth.

The future of the rehearsal spaces with multiple properties around town has been murky lately, with one definitively shutting down on Front St.

The Geary location of Rehearsal Factory has been rumoured it might potentially shut down as well, with people reacting negatively to news it could be sold to a controversial church.

Now, it seems that possibility is far in the rear view mirror, with Main Stage Rehearsal Studio officially announcing they're taking over the building and will keep it as rehearsal spaces.

This week, Main Stage posted cryptically on their social media that they'd be opening March 23, and now they've officially announced on March 17 that they're taking over the iconic Geary location of Rehearsal Factory.

They'll be operating monthly and hourly studios at the location, with rates starting at $20/hour.

Main Stage has an office in Hamilton at 747 King St. E.