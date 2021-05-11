Toronto's Rehearsal Factory might be sold to controversial church and people are upset

One of the most popular rehearsal spots for Toronto musicians could be on its way out after rumblings about the location being bought by the controversial C3 Church.

The Rehearsal Factory on Geary Avenue is beloved by all sorts of musicians from those just looking for a spot to jam out with friends, to those preparing for upcoming tours and album recordings. The thought of losing it has left many local artists distraught.

So the geary rehearsal factory is becoming a church. That is insane — seriously why (@whyjays) May 10, 2021

Making matters worse is the controversy surrounding the C3 Church who some say have a history of requesting large donations while promoting cult-like hateful values.

Absolutely gutted to find out the Rehearsal Factory on Geary has been bought by C3 Church, an organization mired in scandal, exploitation of followers, and anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs. — Shayna Stevenson (@shayyyna) May 10, 2021

According to C3's website, they plan to turn the space next to rehearsal factory into a 300 seat auditorium with room for washrooms and kids spaces left over.

a few years ago I said to myself “one day I’ll wake up and rehearsal factory will be sold” and folks that day is: today — ned iso-cough (@EggsBennny) May 10, 2021

After completion, they begin work on phase 2 of the project which involves creating a 1500 seat multi-purpose auditorium.

No timeline has been given on the project yet as the current property owners have told Exclaim Magazine that the deal has yet to be officially finalized, and even if it is, the current tenants would receive plenty of notice.