Music
Filipe Dimas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rehearsal factory toronto

Toronto's Rehearsal Factory might be sold to controversial church and people are upset

Music
Filipe Dimas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of the most popular rehearsal spots for Toronto musicians could be on its way out after rumblings about the location being bought by the controversial C3 Church.

The Rehearsal Factory on Geary Avenue is beloved by all sorts of musicians from those just looking for a spot to jam out with friends, to those preparing for upcoming tours and album recordings. The thought of losing it has left many local artists distraught.

Making matters worse is the controversy surrounding the C3 Church who some say have a history of requesting large donations while promoting cult-like hateful values.

According to C3's website, they plan to turn the space next to rehearsal factory into a 300 seat auditorium with room for washrooms and kids spaces left over.

After completion, they begin work on phase 2 of the project which involves creating a 1500 seat multi-purpose auditorium.

No timeline has been given on the project yet as the current property owners have told Exclaim Magazine that the deal has yet to be officially finalized, and even if it is, the current tenants would receive plenty of notice.

Lead photo by

Rehearsal Factory

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto's Rehearsal Factory might be sold to controversial church and people are upset

Deceased Toronto musician sits behind drum kit at his own funeral

The history of the Rivoli in Toronto before it was a bar and live music venue

Tickets to Bad Bunny concert in Toronto sold out and it may not even happen

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto has a lineup of concerts scheduled for later this year

Toronto rapper criticized for filming music video atop war memorial

Even virtual concerts are now banned under Ontario lockdown rules

Toronto record store permanently closing and people in the city are heartbroken