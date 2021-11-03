Toronto space home to burgeoning musicians forced to close

Musicians who have been using a Toronto rehearsal space have just received notice that they'll have to vacate in just over a month due to the building's closure.

Rehearsal Factory is closing their Front St. location, and sent out a notice to all tenants on Oct. 19 about their need to vacate.

"Our Rehearsal Factory Front Street Building has been sold to developers," reads the letter, which tenant and rap artist Myer Clarity posted to his Instagram account.

The developers require vacant possession by Dec. 15, and tenants who move out by that date don't have to pay December rent. Half their security deposit will go towards rent for Dec. 1 to 15, and the other half will be reimbursed.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are writing this notice to you today," the letter continues. "Without you we could not have helped to make the Toronto music scene what it is today."

A spokesperson for Rehearsal Factory tells blogTO that the property was sold by Rehearsal Factory to Menkes several years ago.

"Rehearsal Factory has been able to continue operating in the building by way of sublease agreements with Menkes while they go through all the red tape associated with building a new development in the City of Toronto," the spokesperson tells blogTO.

Menkes is now ready to begin demolition in January, and notified Rehearsal Factory they'd need to vacate for Dec. 15.

When it comes to other locations, the spokesperson says "at the end of the day, it's the ownership that is making those decisions and we won't know until they happen," but there could be changes on the way for other Rehearsal Factory locations as well.

"Some locations may be sold to new owners, some of whom may continue to operate a rehearsal studio under a new name, while others may have different plans," says the spokesperson.

Recently there was an uproar in the music community over the beloved Geary location of Rehearsal Factory potentially being converted into a church.