Drake approves TikTok user's flawless impression of his drunken NBA playoffs speech

If you want to attract the attention of someone famous, you'd be smart to work on an impression of them — one so good that it goes viral and actually triggers their Google Alerts.

Sometimes it works, because who doesn't want to see someone's impression of them?

Drake certainly wanted to see how one Massachusetts TikTok user portrayed him this weekend as her reinactment of his iconic "proud and passionate" post-Raptors game speech circulated like wildfire.

As it turns out, he really liked it.

"This is the most impressed I have been in a long time," commented Champagne Papi on Sunday of Yojairy Jaime's now-viral TikTok "duet" with the rapper celebrating a big win at the NBA playoffs in 2019.

Needless to say, the young artist who created it (@2gunnnz aka @yojairyjaimee) was ecstatic to see Drake himself comment on her clip as reposted to Instagram.

Not to be confused with his equally legendary "chips with the dip" post-Championship victory speech, the speech parodied on TikTok came after the Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their series, putting only a single game between Toronto and its first-ever NBA Finals run.

"Look around, look around you, look at this," says Drizzy in the news clip-cum-Drake meme. "We created this. This didn't exist before we were here. Look around at the square, I promise you right now, we did this."

In @yojairyjaimee's TikTok, she mouths along the words to Drake's impromptu victory speech with flawless precision, from hand gestures and facial expressions to inflections and microphone distance.

Posted one week ago to the young woman's personal TikTok account, where you can find even more spot-on celebrity speakalongs, the original clip has now been viewed more than 700,000 times on that platform alone.

But the most important view came from keep6ixsolid's repost to Instagram. Drake really is an IG guy.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL," wrote @yojairyjaimee in the caption of a new video posted to TikTok featuring the comment from Drake. "Super grateful for this journey!!! Only the beginning. Thank you to everyone who gave me a chance. ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE."