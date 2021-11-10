Fans upset after high profile concert cancelled in Toronto and nobody knows why

Fans are upset after musician Darren Criss cancelled his upcoming show in Toronto on Wednesday.

The singer/songwriter was meant to stop in the city on Dec. 18, as part of his tour called A Very Darren Christmas.

just got the cancelled notification for the Darren Criss Toronto concert 😭😭😭😭 — Carrie 🤍 SLM (@kaleidoruby) November 10, 2021

Criss rose to fame through his time on the hit television show Glee, where he played Blaine Anderson.

Criss has also starred in other television shows including American Crime Story and the Netflix series called Hollywood.

The Toronto Crissmas show just got cancelled 😭 @DarrenCriss was so looking forward to seeing you again, but you gotta do what you gotta do. Sending you love 💓 — parker :)! (she/her) (@paperback_parks) November 10, 2021

On top of acting, Criss has always been a musician, he was part of multiple broadway productions and performed at the 57th presidential inauguration for Obama in 2013.

Criss was scheduled to go on tour after he debuted his Christmas album last month.

I just noticed this as well :( super bummed out, i was so looking forward to it. It was the only canadian date too :( — 👻🦇🎃 (@alleyholls) November 10, 2021

As of Nov. 10, the artist hadn't shared why the Toronto show is cancelled, but some fans have their own speculations.

Sorry to everyone who’s show got cancelled but if it is because of ticket sales I hope it doesn’t knock his confidence/stop him wanting to tour - it’s not because of him tickets aren’t selling it’s a mix of Covid, international restrictions and how close to Christmas I’m guessing — Lara :)! ITS CRISSMAS!!!!!!!! (@StarshipRanger9) November 9, 2021

Some fans flying into Toronto for the show are upset there's no explanation for the cancellation yet.

@DarrenCriss @RockerRick look i’m not one to complain, but when you cancel a tour over 24 hours ago without an explanation or confirmation of what’s happening it’s frustrating for fans. Me along with many others have expensive flights and travel plans already pre booked….. — Rachael :) (@BeingAliveCriss) November 10, 2021

The Toronto show was meant to happen at Massey Hall, one of the city's iconic concert venues that just re-opened this summer after three years of renovations.

blogTO reached out to Massey Hall for comment on why the show was cancelled, but they did not respond in time for publication.

The tour page on Ticketmaster says everyone will be getting refunded for their money spent on the concert.