Music
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
darren criss toronto

Fans upset after high profile concert cancelled in Toronto and nobody knows why

Fans are upset after musician Darren Criss cancelled his upcoming show in Toronto on Wednesday. 

The singer/songwriter was meant to stop in the city on Dec. 18, as part of his tour called A Very Darren Christmas.

Criss rose to fame through his time on the hit television show Glee, where he played Blaine Anderson. 

Criss has also starred in other television shows including American Crime Story and the Netflix series called Hollywood

On top of acting, Criss has always been a musician, he was part of multiple broadway productions and performed at the 57th presidential inauguration for Obama in 2013. 

Criss was scheduled to go on tour after he debuted his Christmas album last month

As of Nov. 10, the artist hadn't shared why the Toronto show is cancelled, but some fans have their own speculations. 

Some fans flying into Toronto for the show are upset there's no explanation for the cancellation yet.

The Toronto show was meant to happen at Massey Hall, one of the city's iconic concert venues that just re-opened this summer after three years of renovations

blogTO reached out to Massey Hall for comment on why the show was cancelled, but they did not respond in time for publication. 

The tour page on Ticketmaster says everyone will be getting refunded for their money spent on the concert. 

