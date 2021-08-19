Beloved Toronto record store has closed and here's what rent costs on the empty space

When one of Toronto's beloved record stores closed, it rocked the local music community, and the space is now up for rent.

People were absolutely heartbroken when Soundscapes announced they'd be closing their doors around the spring of 2021. After inventory was sold at deep discounts that drew audiophiles out of the woodwork, the storefront can now finally be rented out.

From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank Greg and all of his incredible staff who gave so much during Soundscapes’ 20 glorious years of operation. The Toronto music scene wouldn’t be what it is without your dedicated work and commitment to artists and fans. pic.twitter.com/De8xwBWMzj — Six Shooter Records (@SixShooterR) May 23, 2021

The store was known not only for an extremely thoughtful stock of CDs, vinyl and books, but also as a hub for concert tickets and a mini venue where artists would pop in to perform.

It's going for $6,000 per month. The space is 1,184 square feet, and is fully air conditioned. Annual property taxes are listed online as $2,187.

The store also has a basement and four parking spaces, and the online listing points out that it's steps from legendary longstanding businesses like Cafe Dip, Riviera Bakery and Utopia.

The listing also says it could be used for commercial, retail or office purposes, but it would be incredible to see the space resurrected as something even close to the cultural hub that it was for years.

The CDs that packed shelves lining the walls of the narrow store may be gone, but there's still lots of potential in this Little Italy space.