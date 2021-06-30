The Weeknd to write and star in a new show on HBO and people can't wait

The Weeknd is trying his hand at TV writing, producing and acting with his latest project, a professed "cult drama" series for HBO called The Idol — and the news of it has fans beyond excited for its debut.

@theweeknd is writing for an HBO show 😍 — ❁♡Snoogans♡❁ (@___xsnoogansx) June 30, 2021

According to Variety, the Scarborough singer will co-write, executive produce and star in the show as an L.A. club owner who serves as the love interest of a pop singer.

The catch? He's also the leader of a secret cult, something that Abel's fans feel is very in line with his eccentric persona and style.

All I know is if Abel is co writing we bout to get a bunch of WTF moments on this show, yall saw the Too Late video right? Now imagine that shit on HBO 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I'm so fucking excited, bring on that freaky cult shit @theweeknd https://t.co/uFZKH8CuFa — Eve (@milkymac_xo) June 30, 2021

Also on board for the series is Sam Levinson, creator of the hit Emmy-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning show Euphoria, which had a notably cool and edgy aesthetic and costuming full of glitter, cool purples and blues and outer space vibes.

Based on The Weeknd's admittedly strange but phenomenally impressive halftime show and unsettling music videos, viewers are in for a unique treat — and they're here for it.

I almost never watch TV, but I just might start now that I know @theweeknd is going to be starring in a TV show. — A-Dot (@Buddiction) June 30, 2021

A third creator, Reza Fahim, is also joining forces with Levinson and Abel, with his experience as a nightlife entrepreneur (in L.A. no less) bound to provide lots of fodder for the script.

Given Levinson's role in The Idol, many are already wondering if Euphoria's beloved Zendaya will be among the cast.

now if this show is some ass, it's not completely the Weeknd's fault, cause he only co-writing it, so it's like,,, 50% his fault,, BUT IT'S GON' BE A GREAT SHOW CAUSE IT'S THE WEEKEND https://t.co/i4XgADHHj5 — zycchini | 🌫️ as a bullet (@shisuqt) June 30, 2021

Though this will be the performer's first formal foray into TV acting, he did have a cameo alongside Adam Sandler in the 2019 feature film Uncut Gems, and also helped write an episode of American Dad, which his character appeared in. He even wrote a new original song for the cartoon comedy.

He is also bringing along two members of his personal crew, who are likewise listed executive producers.

Finding out The Weeknd is teaming up with Sam Levinson for a show about a cult leader are the stuff dreams are made of

Not my dream tho, my dream would be if The Weeknd teams up with me — aphua_larbi (@aphua_larbi) June 30, 2021

It is unclear how the show's production schedule will interfere with The Weeknd's forthcoming world tour, which he earlier this year rescheduled to 2022.