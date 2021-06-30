Music
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
weeknd idol

The Weeknd to write and star in a new show on HBO and people can't wait

The Weeknd is trying his hand at TV writing, producing and acting with his latest project, a professed "cult drama" series for HBO called The Idol — and the news of it has fans beyond excited for its debut.

According to Variety, the Scarborough singer will co-write, executive produce and star in the show as an L.A. club owner who serves as the love interest of a pop singer.

The catch? He's also the leader of a secret cult, something that Abel's fans feel is very in line with his eccentric persona and style.

Also on board for the series is Sam Levinson, creator of the hit Emmy-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning show Euphoria, which had a notably cool and edgy aesthetic and costuming full of glitter, cool purples and blues and outer space vibes.

Based on The Weeknd's admittedly strange but phenomenally impressive halftime show and unsettling music videos, viewers are in for a unique treat — and they're here for it.

A third creator, Reza Fahim, is also joining forces with Levinson and Abel, with his experience as a nightlife entrepreneur (in L.A. no less) bound to provide lots of fodder for the script.

Given Levinson's role in The Idol, many are already wondering if Euphoria's beloved Zendaya will be among the cast.

Though this will be the performer's first formal foray into TV acting, he did have a cameo alongside Adam Sandler in the 2019 feature film Uncut Gems, and also helped write an episode of American Dad, which his character appeared in. He even wrote a new original song for the cartoon comedy.

He is also bringing along two members of his personal crew, who are likewise listed executive producers.

It is unclear how the show's production schedule will interfere with The Weeknd's forthcoming world tour, which he earlier this year rescheduled to 2022.

