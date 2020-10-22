Music
The Weeknd just dropped a new video and it's straight out of a horror film

The Weeknd has officially unveiled a new music video for his song Too Late and let's just say it's more than a bit creepy. 

The video follows two super fans who are described as "deranged," and they find The Weeknd's decapitated head in the middle of the road. 

"He's so hot," one of the fans says.

From there, it becomes their responsibility to find a body to attach the head to. 

After very weirdly making out with the bodiless head, the two fans begin auditioning potential bodies that they could attach it to, which is when things get even more weird and creepy (if that's even possible). 

In the end, they are able to accomplish their mission and piece the much-loved rapper back together. 

The video has garnered a mixed reaction from fans, with some who really didn't know what to make of it while others found it just a bit disturbing.

"That was so weird to watch," someone else tweeted.

Of course, there were some who dubbed The Weeknd's latest creation a masterpiece. 

"Loved it King," another person added.

The NSFW video was directed by Cliqua and is available for viewing now, although don't say you haven't been warned.

