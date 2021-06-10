MuchMusic is relaunching as a TikTok channel and Toronto's feeling nostalgic

One of the most influential but defunct Canadian television networks of all time is set to relaunch next month after eight years living only in the memories of elder millennial and Gen-X music fans — but you won't be able to watch it on TV like so many kids did after school every day in the 1990s.

Yes, Bell Media is reviving MuchMusic for a new generation of young Canucks who'd do anything to be VJs: This time, as a "content-driven digital first network" centralized around TikTok.

Featuring all-new personalities and "creators," the new MuchMusic will be launched in partnership with TikTok on July 7. Bell says the venture will build on "the brand's legacy for delivering the most relevant youth content, available 24/7 exclusively across TikTok and multiple social media platforms."

From Full programming details have yet to be announced, but a release issued Thursday says that we can expect everything from "artist-hosted tent-pole events to live performances."

More exciting for those of up who grew up on MuchMusic, TikTok will become an exclusive home for the relaunch of several iconic old shows including Video on Trial, MuchMusic Spotlight and Intimate and Interactive.

No word yet on where the latter show will be filmed, and if fans will once again be able to crowd around the open studio door at 299 Queen Street West to get a glimpse of their favourite artists.

"With hosts and creators that speak directly to Gen Z and younger Millennials, the all-new multiplatform MuchMusic stays true to its spirit as a seminal brand with an authentic voice," said Bell Media SVP Stewart Johnston in the release announcing MuchMusic's return.

"Tailor made for today’s always on youth audience, MuchMusic doubles down as the essential destination for music and pop culture content. We are so thrilled to offer up an unbeatable lineup of opportunities for our clients."

Reaction to the news online has been mixed — most poignantly in relation to the former CHUM station's new, flattened out logo, which many people hate.

Originally launched by Toronto media visionary Moses Znaimer back in 1984, MuchMusic has seen many iterations over the years through changes of ownership and shifts in general music consumption habits.

The brand, once known as the place to watch music videos all day long (before YouTube), met its demise in 2013, going from the pop culture-forward MuchMusic to a station called "Much" that mostly just airs reruns of sitcoms like Seinfeld, South Park and The Simpsons (NOT that I'm complaining.)

It is not yet clear if the Much TV station will still serve up binge fodder in the form of old MTV shows and Just For Laughs specials, but the MuchMusic brand will live exclusively on digital platforms moving forward.

"Always on and always connected, the reinvigorated MuchMusic delivers programming that resonates with youth audiences, with content driven by a new team of VJs, creators, and Much Studios personalities," reads the release from Bell.

"The soon-to-be-introduced lineup of uniquely talented and diverse VJs is poised to launch, produce, and define MuchMusic for a new era across multiple social media platforms."

You can check out a preview of the new project on TikTok here, but be warned, this little "identify all the Canadian music artists in this cartoon" thing is hard.