Toronto store just came up with the most creative way for customers to window shop

Scarboro Music, one of the oldest music stores in the Upper Beaches, is taking the term "window shopping" to the next level with a new display.

The retail shop and music school on Kingston, which has been in the neighbourhood since 1972, has launched a new QR code-based shopping program in its storefront window to help with sales during round two of the lockdown.

What's usually reserved for their annual train set has been transformed into a festive display that allows customers to browse and buy Scarboro Music's instruments and other gear, right on the spot.

Maybe it's the Pearl 5 piece drum kit, or a kid's ukelele bundle that includes a uke, book, or tuner. Whichever item catches your eye, all it takes is whipping out your phone and scanning the corresponding QR code.

Your camera app will take you straight to Scarboro Music's checkout page, which provides the price and options to deliver or pick-up curbside. You can pay through your phone, and if doing pick-up, can have your purchase within minutes.

According to Scarboro Music's marketing manager, Josh Dieleman, he stumbled on Shopify's Shopcodes option while browsing through the City's ShopHERE program, and decided to try it out.

"I have no idea what I'm doing," said Dieleman, laughing. "I'm just making it up as it goes."

"We used to put up a train set display, but this year with the store being closed, we needed to use the real estate."

Now that the music school and retail store are closed, Scarboro is exclusively running classes online. Dieleman says they'll be releasing some videos of instructors using the products for sale, too, so potential customers can get an idea of what the instruments sound like.

The store offers same-day or next day delivery for a $10 with orders over $25.