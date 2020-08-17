Jessie Reyez sang O Canada atop the CN Tower before the Raptors playoff game

As much we hate to see the Raptors play every one of their playoff games in Florida, this unprecedented NBA "bubble" season just gave Toronto what might go down as the coolest national anthem presentation in sports history.

Grammy-nominated recording artist Jessie Reyez, who herself hails from Toronto, was tasked with belting out 'O Canada' ahead of today's Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets.

As expected, our girl delivered — and not only with her vocal talents.

Reyez performed the anthem some 1,168 feet in the sky on the CN freaking Tower, perched on one knee, overlooking the city in all its glory.

The singer and songwriter was safely harnessed via the CN Tower's Edgewalk attraction, which allows adventurous types walk around the tower's main pod, hands free.

Still, the pre-recorded stunt made for some spectacular visuals ahead of today's Raptors game.

"Canadian anthem singer Jessie Reyez singing on the edge of the CN Tower. Raptors already dunking on everyone," wrote one American commentator of the performance.

"Jessie Reyez singing the Canadian national anthem on one knee from the top of the CN Tower is the absolute perfect way to kick off the quest to go back to back," wrote another. "Let's go Raptors!"

Certified 👑 @Jessiereyez kneeling on the gotttttam CN Tower while singing the 🇨🇦 anthem ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/pef4zLDYL9 — Humble The Poet (@humblethepoet) August 17, 2020

Reyez is the first person ever to perform a national anthem atop the CN Tower, and many who watched the internationally-televised game took note of how well she represented the spirit of the Toronto Raptors.

"Wow Jessie Reyez did not come to play! She did that!" wrote one fan. "Singing both anthems on top of the tower on a knee and wearing a face mask with Breonna Taylor on it."

The Raptors have proven especially political in their aesthetic and actions since the season resumed, from designing their own Black Lives Matter-branded buses to rocking social justice slogans on the backs of their jerseys (as many NBA players are doing right now.)

Reyez held up that standard and then some with the stunning performance displayed ahead of today's NBA game in Orlando.