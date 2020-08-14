Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
toronto raptors schedule

Toronto Raptors fans upset after NBA schedules team's playoff games for the afternoon

The NBA just released its schedule for the first round of playoffs in 2020, and let me just say: "Woooooow."

Does the New York-based league happen to think that Toronto is in a different time zone? One where fans aren't actually working at 1:30 p.m. on a weekday afternoon?

One where it's okay to disrespect their reigning world champions with a complete and utter lack of prime-time exposure?

Poppycock!

Raptors fans are understandably annoyed with the NBA right now in light of when Toronto's games are scheduled during the upcoming playoff season in Orlando, Florida.

With the exception of one game on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m., every game scheduled for the Raps to date falls on a workday afternoon.

On Monday, Aug. 17, Toronto plays Brooklyn at 4 p.m. Two days later, they face off against the Nets again at 1:30 p.m. on a Wednesday afternoon. Then, on Friday, Aug. 19, it's another 1:30 p.m. game for Toronto and Brooklyn.

The fourth game in the series is the aforementioned Sunday evening match-up at 6:30 p.m. — better than 1:30 p.m. on a weekday but still... not a single prime-time TV slot for the defending NBA champs? It's ludicrous.

After Game 4, the tip-off times are all TBD, because who knows if they're actually going to happen? The Raptors might sweep the first round of playoffs with four straight wins right off the bat.

Sadly, many Canadian fans wouldn't be able to watch that happen as they will be working, albeit some of them from home, during the first three games.

While some people are blaming the NBA for this early game business, others are pointing out on Twitter that it's not necessarily the league's fault.

Rather, it's the doing of evil American television networks that don't want Raptors games on during prime time because Canadian eyeballs are worth nothing to their advertisers.

"Canadian viewers are not counted by American TV networks so the fact that Toronto is one of the biggest markets in the NBA means nothing," noted one fan. "We are treated by U.S. TV as the smallest market in the NBA and always will be."

*grumble grumble*

