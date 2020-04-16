Drake is giving away a chance to fly on his private plane

Drake wants to party with you in LA and he's ready to fly you there on his own plane as part of the All In Challenge for coronavirus relief.

The Toronto rapper took to Instagram to announce he would be participating in the All In Challenge that has celebrities giving away ultimate fan experiences.

"What's up, this is Drake," he begins in the video from the hallway of his Bridle Path mansion where he's currently in quarantine.

"I was challenged by my brother, one of the greatest of all time, Mr. Tom Brady," he says while gesturing to a signed jersey encased in the wall. "For corona relief, the All In Challenge, to give all we can."

"So I'm actually going to give away all of Tom Brady's assets, his house, all his cars..." he jokes.

He goes on to outline one heck of a fan experience that's completely Drizzy-certified, including:

A flight on Air Drake

OVO and Nike care packages

A round trip to Los Angeles

A private party with the OVO crew at Delilah

Two nights paid accommodation in L.A. for you and up to 7 guests

A guaranteed great time

"And it doesn't end there," Drake says. "Because we'll link back up with you in the city that you're from and get you the best tickets possible for the show whenever we can tour again."

He goes on to encourage anyone who can give all they can to do so to benefit the All In Foundation that supports organizations helping with COVID-19 relief.

The website description notes that 100 per cent of profits from the contest will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Drake joins other celebs like Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Degeneres and Kevin Hart in creating "once-in-a-lifetime" fan experiences to be won.

Tickets start at $10 for 10 entries and go up to $100 for 200, with a max of 200 entries per person.