Toronto live music institution The Rivoli is doing a concert series on their Instagram

Just because we're all stuck at home doesn't mean we can't enjoy a good concert and Toronto's iconic Rivoli is giving the people what they need during this time with a new virtual concert series.

The Queen Street bar and concert space announced yesterday that it will begin streaming live shows nightly beginning at 6 p.m. with artist takeovers of its Instagram.

With nearly everyone in self-isolation to help curb the spread of COVID-19, musicians are set to perform on the Riv's Instagram from the safety of their homes.

Last night's musicians included psych-rocker Kate Boothman and The Sheepdogs' Jimmy Bowskill and there will be new artists every night.

The coronavirus has put a damper on life in the city with health officials urging bars and restaurants to shut down and any non-essential businesses to close.

In response, many organizers have moved events online and begun using live stream and social media platforms to host concerts, dance parties and events of all kinds.

It won't be for awhile until things get back to normal but until then, the Riv is keeping the good tunes coming at you every night.