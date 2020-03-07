21 big ticket concerts in Toronto this summer

Music
Big ticket concerts in Toronto for summer 2020 mean some heavy hitters are taking the stage in what will be a huge season of music. Alanis Morissette is stopping by and Rage Against the Machine are raging again. Guns N' Roses, Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber and more are coming, too.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Jhené Aiko
      June 21
      Jhené Aiko
      Alternative R&B singer Jhené Aiko brings her lovely, soft singing and chill, smooth tunes to the stage with Queen Naija and Ann Marie.
      Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    • Maroon 5
      June 28
      Maroon 5
      Maroon 5 has been keeping the hits coming with "Memories" and now they're taking it on the road with Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges.
      Budweiser Stage
    • The Weeknd
      June 29
      The Weeknd
      Scarborough's own The Weeknd is fresh of a string of hits from an upcoming album and performing his dark and moody tunes over three shows.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Harry Styles
      July 3
      Harry Styles
      Harry Styles is fresh off the release of his latest album Fine Line and is having quite the year with another headlining tour that's stopping in Toronto.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Nickelback
      July 8
      Nickelback
      The 'Berta boys are back in town as they celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Diamond certified album, All The Right Reasons.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Bon Jovi
      July 10
      Bon Jovi
      The 80s rockstar that helped define the sound is getting ready to release his upcoming Bon Jovi: 2020 album and taking the stage to perform his hits.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Alanis Morissette
      July 11
      Alanis Morissette
      Alanis Morissette is embarking on a huge tour in honour of Jagged Little Pill's 20th anniversary and making Toronto her only Canadian stop.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Halsey
      July 12
      Halsey
      Fresh of the release of Manic, pop singer Halsey is embarking on her world tour that's bringing her to Toronto this summer.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Guns N' Roses
      July 13
      Guns N' Roses
      Axl, Slash and crew are bringing their iconic 80s hard rock sound to the Rogers Centre as they continue to tour around the world playing the classics.
      Rogers Centre
    • Janet Jackson
      July 22
      Janet Jackson
      It's been five years since Janet Jackson touched down in Toronto and she's back to bring her Black Diamond tour to the stage.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Rage Against the Machine
      July 23
      Rage Against the Machine
      Similarly, nine years have passed since Rage Against the Machine toured. If you can snag a ticket, consider this a special occasion.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Tim McGraw
      July 25
      Tim McGraw
      Country star Tim McGraw is Here On Earth, specifically Toronto, this summer as he drops by to play alongside Midland and Ingrid Andress.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Lady Gaga
      August 9
      Lady Gaga
      Toronto is getting into a Chromatica frame of mind this summer as Lady Gaga brings her hot pink stadium tour to the Rogers Centre.
      Rogers Centre
    • Alicia Keys
      August 16
      Alicia Keys
      R&B superstar Alicia Keys is almost ready to release her new album ALICIA later this month and playing lots of new and old hits at this show.
      Budweiser Stage
    • KoRn and Alice in Chains
      August 14
      KoRn and Alice in Chains
      California's nu metal rockers are ready to hit the road for a North American summer tour with Alice in Chains and special guests Underoth.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer
      August 24
      Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer
      Pop punk is in revival and nowhere can you celebrate its return to mainstream than with just some of the biggest bands that started it all.
      Rogers Centre
    • John Legend
      September 2
      John Legend
      The super talented EGOT winner is hitting the road for a summer concert series where he'll perform many of his biggest hits.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Camila Cabello
      September 4
      Camila Cabello
      Things are getting hot as pop star Camila Cabello bings her Romance tour to Toronto and you just never know who might stop by! * wink *
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Justin Bieber
      September 10
      Justin Bieber
      The Biebs has seen lots of Changes in the three years since his Purpose tour and he's ready to hit the stage in his home country.
      Rogers Centre
    • My Chemical Romance
      September 14
      My Chemical Romance
      Emo never left us and leaders of the genre My Chemical Romance are reforming for a rare and already completely sold-out reunion tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Backstreet Boys
      September 18
      Backstreet Boys
      Backstreet's back and swinging around for the first of two more stops on their hugely popular DNA world tour.
      Budweiser Stage
